The Great Weekend Getaway with Hilton Sri Lanka

DoubleTree by Hilton Weerawila Rajawarna Resort recently announced a full board weekend staycation package from LKR 47,000.

Families, friends, and couples can now enjoy the ultimate getaway amidst a tapestry of wildlife splendors, culinary delights, and mesmerizing lakeside views with Hilton’s top-notch hospitality elevating the experience further.

Less than 3 hours from Colombo, on the doorstep of the renowned Yala National Park and perched upon Weerawila lake sits the DoubleTree by Hilton Weerawila Rajawarna Resort. Featuring a 75m infinity pool overlooking the lake, a spa, a fitness center, two restaurants, and three bars– including a poolside bar, guests of all ages are invited to indulge in every whim.

For a limited time only, The Great Weekend Staycation Package at DoubleTree by Hilton Weerawila Rajawarna Resort is priced at LKR 47,000 for a Double Room (Sunday to Thursday), LKR 51,000 for a Double Room (Friday & Saturday), and inclusive of:

– 10% discount on Yala Wildlife Safari

– 15% discount on spa treatments

– Up to 25% Hilton Honors discount at restaurants and bars

– Complimentary room upgrades, early check-in or late check-out on availability

– Resort cycling

– Complimentary Southern High Tea on Saturdays

For reservations, call +94 472 030 100 or visit DoubleTreeWeerawila.com for more information.