Navy detains Indian trawler poaching in Sri Lanka waters

The Sri Lanka Navy detained an Indian trawler which was poaching in Sri Lankan waters, and detained 7 Indian fishermen.

The Navy said that the trawler was detained south of the Delft Island in Jaffna.

The Navy said that both the Sri Lanka Navy and the Coast Guard remain alert to foil illegal fishing practices of foreign fishing trawlers in Sri Lankan waters and regularly conduct patrols and operations to prevent such attempts.

As part of these efforts, the Northern Naval Command mounted a special operation last night (26th October), by deploying a Sri Lanka Coast Guard vessel attached to the Northern Naval Command, to chase away a cluster of Indian trawlers in Sri Lankan waters, off the Delft Island.

The operation led to an Indian trawler which continued to remain in the island’s waters, being detained.

The trawler together, with 07 Indian fishermen, was brought to the Kankesanthurai Harbour and was handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for onward legal proceedings. (Colombo Gazette)