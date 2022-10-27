Mahinda says he could not prevent certain incidents

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Leader and former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says he and his Government could not prevent certain incidents in the past.

He said that in the name of protecting democracy they could not prevent certain incidents which he admits was a mistake.

The former Prime Minister expressed these views while speaking at a public rally in Anamaduwa which was also attended by SLPP MP Sanath Nishantha.

Nishantha had been accused of instigating the violence at Galle Face in May which later led to property of SLPP supporters being set on fire by angry mobs.

Rajapaksa also said that setting fire to the country is easy but rebuilding it is difficult.

He said that the public must stand on the side of rebuilding the country and not setting fire to it.

The former Prime Minister warned that some people are attempting to instigate violence in the country.

Rajapaksa said that the SLPP Government had never intentionally taken decisions harmful to the country.

As a result, he said that no one can be critical of SLPP voters.

Rajapaksa said that the economic crisis became a huge challenge to the country.

He said the Government is now facing that challenge and moving ahead. (Colombo Gazette)