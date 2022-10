Hundreds of people attended a protest march and rally held in Colombo today.

The Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC) and combined peoples movement kicked staged the protest march and rally at Hyde Park in Colombo.

Hundreds walked along the streets from near Town Hall and gathered at the Hyde Park grounds for a rally.

Speakers at the rally demanded President Ranil Wickremesinghe to hold an election soon. (Colombo Gazette)