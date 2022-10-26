Nine suspects arrested over Yala park incident and granted bail

Nine suspects were arrested over the Yala National Park incident and have been granted bail by the Tissamaharama Magistrate’s Court.

The suspects were arrested today while their vehicles were also seized.

Earlier, a group of park officials and safari tour guides were also suspended over the incident of reckless driving inside the Yala National Park.

The Ministry of Wildlife said that park officials and safari tour guides who had accompanied a group accused of reckless driving inside the park, had been suspended over their failure to prevent the incident from taking place.

Videos shared on social media showed some people driving recklessly inside the Yala National Park.

Several jeeps were seen entering the park and racing inside.

They were also seen gathering at one location inside the park and drifting while officials watched.

The drivers and the vehicles have also been blacklisted and cannot enter any wildlife park in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)