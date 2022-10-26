Netherlands and Sri Lanka to sign aviation deal

The Netherlands and Sri Lanka are to sign an aviation agreement, the Government said today.

The Cabinet has granted approval to sign a bi-lateral aviation agreement with the Netherlands based on the particulars agreed at the discussions held between the two countries.

The proposal to sign the agreement was presented by Ports and Aviation Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva.

The proposal noted that diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and the Kingdom of Netherlands were inaugurated back in 1951.

Cabinet was informed that an aviation accord may lead to initiating direct flights for passengers between the two countries.

Such an agreement will also further develop tourist, education, trade, investment, agricultural and cultural relations between the two countries.

As a result, the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval to the resolution furnished by the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation to sign a bi-lateral aviation agreement with the Netherlands. (Colombo Gazette)