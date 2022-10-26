Incentives for migrant workers sending money to Sri Lanka legally

Migrant workers who send money to Sri Lanka through legal means will be given special incentives.

The Cabinet has granted approval to provide incentives with the objective of encouraging migrant workers to send remittances to Sri Lanka through legal means.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Labour and Foreign Employments has issued a circular in this regard.

Eligible migrant workers can import a two–wheel electric vehicle subject to a maximum of USD 25,000 and a four wheel fully electric vehicle subject to a maximum of USD 65,000.

The Cabinet has also granted approval for steps to be taken with the objective of further encouraging foreign exchange earned by migrant workers to be remitted to Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, approval will be granted to import a two-wheel electric vehicle with a CIF value up to 50% from the foreign exchange value remitted up to either 30.04.2023 or up to the date an application is submitted for the import of a vehicle.

Approval has also been granted to import a four–wheel electric vehicle with the CIF value up to 50% from the foreign exchange value remitted from 01.05.2022 to 31.12.2023 to Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)