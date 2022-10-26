IGP reveals over 4000 cops not in good health

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chandana D. Wickramaratne revealed that over 4000 policemen were not in good health.

He told a Parliament committee that 4000 Police officers have not been in good health for a considerable period of time.

Accordingly, Minister of Public Security Tiran Alas advised that the Police Department to prepare the necessary documents in order to remove Police officers who are not in good health.

The matter was discussed during the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Public Security held at the Parliament complex.

Some Members of Parliament who attended the meeting noted that a number of police officers have submitted medical certificates saying they are not in good health and do not engage in strenuous work for a long period of time.

As a result, the Members of Parliament noted that other policemen are often inconvenienced.

The IGP, meanwhile informed the committee, that a large number of police officers will retire this year and therefore there will be vacancies for about 16000 police officers.

The committee also focused on laws to curb character assassination on the internet. (Colombo Gazette)