EU puts focus on inclusive and peaceful society in Sri Lanka

An inclusive and peaceful society is one of the two priorities of the European Union’s (EU) cooperation with Sri Lanka from 2021 to 2027.

The EU Delegation in Sri Lanka and the Maldives together with its implementing partners have organized a series of activities under the broader campaign of ‘EU Support for a Peaceful & Inclusive Society’ at the Independence Arcade, Colombo 7 from 26 October till 11 November 2022. The exhibition space will be open to the public from 1pm to 6pm on weekdays and 9.30am to 6pm on Saturdays.

Speaking about the campaign, Denis Chaibi, EU Ambassador to Sri Lanka and the Maldives stated “for the European Union, inclusion, solidarity and human dignity are fundamental values, because they serve peace, our ultimate goal. Thus, an inclusive and peaceful society is one of the two priorities of the EU’s cooperation with Sri Lanka from 2021 to 2027. We hope this campaign, through art and dialogue will foster an enabling environment that promotes peace, solidarity and unity in diversity.”

Visitors can view the art exhibits of the winning entries including those shortlisted from the ‘Art for Peace’ children’s virtual art competition that was held in June this year, as part of Europe Day celebrations. This will be complemented by art workshops conducted by three renowned and talented artists.

The venue also hosts the EU-funded photographic exhibition ‘Thé Kahata’, organised by the Centre for Policy Alternatives (CPA), which features creative visual images captured by youth from the plantation community, and ‘Costumes Speak’, an exhibition that explores different social influences on Rukada puppetry and the role different communities play in shaping artistic traditions.

An interactive digital library consisting of audio and visual materials of the numerous initiatives of the EU funded projects is available for guests to access and indulge in.

The campaign on EU Support for a Peaceful & Inclusive Society, commenced with a jazz music tour across three key cities in Sri Lanka in celebration of European Day of Languages in partnership with the Embassy of Switzerland, Embassy of Italy, Embassy of France, Alliance Française, Goethe-Institut and the British Council.

This was followed by ‘Threads on Threads: An International Conference on Textiles in Sri Lanka, South Asia and Europe’, organized in partnership with the Threads of History Museum and Lanka Decorative Arts, as an initiative of the EU Cultural Heritage Series. (Colombo Gazette)