Coal urgently required for Norochcholai arrives in Sri Lanka

A stock of coal urgently required to operate the Norochcholai coal power plant, arrived in Sri Lanka today.

Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said that the 1st of 38 shipments of coal required for the Norochcholai Lakwijaya coal power plant this season, arrived last night.

He said the second cargo is expected to arrive on the 31st of October.

The Minister also held a progress meeting on the coal procurement and fund requirements with Lanka Coal Company and the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

Last month the Cabinet decided to cancel a coal tender awarded on 25 August.

The selected supplier had communicated the inability to perform the tender sighting concerns on the impact on legal cases filed and a payment guarantee risk.

Lanka Coal Company later published a new International Open Competitive Tender that allowed any suitable supplier to provide coal on a long term credit basis. (Colombo Gazette)