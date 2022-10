The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today granted bail to former Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Ajith Nivard Cabraal but extended an overseas travel ban on him until 24 November.

The ban was imposed over a case filed by former Southern Province Governor Rajitha Keerthi Tennakoon.

The former Central Bank Governor was accused of paying a sum of USD 6.5 million to an American national without Cabinet approval when he served as Governor from 2006 to 2015. (Colombo Gazette)