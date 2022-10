A ship carrying 50,000 packs of rice arrived in Sri Lanka from China today, the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka said.

The Embassy said that 500 Metric Tonne of rice are on the ship.

The ship NAVIOS JASMINE carrying the rice reached the Colombo Port today.

The Chinese Embassy said that the rice be distributed to the needy students in Sri Lanka.

Another 500 MT of rice will arrive from China next week. (Colombo Gazette)