WhatsApp down in several countries including Sri Lanka

WhatsApp was reported to be down in Sri Lanka and several other countries today.

A Meta spokesperson said the company was working to restore services ‘as quickly as possible.’

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson said, as per Reuters.

DownDetector, which received over 60,000 complaints about the glitch from users in a span of an hour, shows that U.S. and India are among those most impacted by the outage. India is the largest market of WhatsApp by users. (Colombo Gazette)