US Treasury official in Sri Lanka for talks on economic recovery

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Treasury for Asia Robert Kaproth arrived in Sri Lanka for talks with the Government on the economy.

The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung tweeted saying Kaproth will meet with Government and economic leaders to discuss the way forward on economic recovery for Sri Lanka.

Kaproth had talks with Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera today on reforms of state-owned enterprises and the petroleum and power sectors.

“These changes are necessary to strengthen Sri Lanka’s economy,” Ambassador Julie Chung said.

This is Kaproth’s second visit to Sri Lanka over the past few months.

He was in Sri Lanka last June with Kelly Keiderling, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia.

During his last visit he met with a wide range of political representatives, economists, and international organizations to explore the most effective ways for the US to support Sri Lankans in need, Sri Lankans working to resolve the current economic crisis, and Sri Lankans planning for a sustainable and inclusive economy for the future. (Colombo Gazette)