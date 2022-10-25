Stoinis powers Australia to victory against Sri Lanka in Perth

Marcus Stoinis powered Australia to victory against Sri Lanka in their T20 World Cup Super 12 Stage fixture in Perth today.

An unbeaten knock of 59 runs off 18 balls by Marcus Stoinis helped Australia reach 158/3 in 16.3 overs, winning by seven wickets.

Aaron Finch registered an unbeaten knock of 31 runs off 42 balls and Glenn Maxwell clattered 23 runs off 12 balls.

Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne and Maheesh Theekshana bagged a dismissal each for Sri Lanka.

Initially, an unbeaten knock of 38 runs off 25 balls by Charith Asalanka helped Sri Lanka post 157/6 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Pathum Nissanka registered 40 runs off 45 balls and Dhananjaya de Silva hammered 26 runs off 23 deliveries.

Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Agar and Maxwell bagged a wicket each for the Aussies. (Hindustan Times)