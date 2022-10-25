Ranil confident Rishi Sunak will strengthen UK ties with Sri Lanka

President Ranil Wickremesinghe expressed confidence that the ties between Sri Lanka and the UK would be further strengthened under the leadership of new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

In a letter congratulating Sunak on his appointment as the new UK Prime Minister, Wickremesinghe said that Sunak’s vast experience would be invaluable in discharging his onerous responsibilities.

Wickremesinghe said that he looks forward to enhancing the partnership between both countries, particularly through the ‘Global Britain’ policy and the UK’s new ‘Platinum Partnership’ scheme.

Sunak today became the U.K.’s third Prime Minister of the year following a meeting with King Charles III.

The tradition sees the monarch invite the leader of the party with the highest number of MPs to form a Government, which since the 2019 general election has been the Conservatives.

Sunak was elected party leader by fellow Conservative lawmakers on Monday following the resignation of Liz Truss on Thursday. (Colombo Gazette)