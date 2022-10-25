Park officials, safari tour guides suspended over Yala park incident

A group of park officials and safari tour guides have been suspended over an incident of reckless driving inside the Yala National Park.

The Ministry of Wildlife said that park officials and safari tour guides who had accompanied a group accused of reckless driving inside the park, have been suspended over their failure to prevent the incident from taking place.

Videos shared on social media showed some people driving recklessly inside the Yala National Park.

Several jeeps were seen entering the park and racing inside.

They were also seen gathering at one location inside the park and drifting while officials watched.

The Ministry of Wildlife said that legal action will be taken against the drivers. (Colombo Gazette)