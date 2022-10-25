One killed, at least 30 injured in bus accident in Mawanella

One person was killed and at least 30 others sustained injuries in an accident involving two buses in Mawanella today.

A 67-year-old woman was killed in the accident.

The Police said that the buses were travelling on the opposite directions when they crashed head-on.

The accident took place along the Colombo-Kandy main road.

A bus belonging to Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) which was travelling from Mawanella to Kegalle overtook another bus at a bend.

The bus crashed head-on into a private bus that was travelling on the opposite direction. (Colombo Gazette)

