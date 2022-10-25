Nippon Paint Lanka celebrate a decade of sustainable growth

At a glamourous event held at Waters Edge Hotel, Nippon Paint Lanka, recently celebrated its 10th Anniversary in Sri Lanka. It was ten years ago that the NIPSEA Group took over the challenge of introducing its range of paints and coatings to add value to the market in Sri Lanka. The company began by renewing its ‘people-first’ focus to achieve a sustainable business growth and build solutions inspired by the needs of their key stakeholders in Sri Lanka. The NIPSEA commitment to innovation and sustainability went hand-in-hand, as they leveraged their technical capabilities to make a difference in the lives of their customers and the communities they serve.

General Manager, Nippon Paint Lanka (Pvt) Ltd., Nemantha Abeysinghe began by setting the bar high. “At Nippon Paint Lanka, we are proud to introduce innovative paints and coatings that suit our customers’ every need,” he said.

Abeysinghe is proud of his team. “They work hard. They work with passion. They are highly motivated.” Nippon Paint Lanka (Pvt) Limited has been certified as one of the best workplaces in the country. The Japanese coatings company in Sri Lanka has received this recognition in the manufacturing and production industry category by the globally famed Great Place to Work®. “Being certified as a Great Workplace indicates that we have differentiated ourselves by creating a great place to work for employees and established Nippon Paint Lanka as an employer of choice.”

Wang Chyang, Chairman of Nippon Paint Lanka outlined the promise of the company. “We pride ourselves on being approachable and transparent, always ready to welcome others in. We value the meaning of relationships above all else and put in the effort to maintain them. The NIPSEA Group unfailingly strives towards win-win situations for everyone. Since Nemantha took over, the company has seen immense growth, performing over and above its capacity and becoming the most preferred paint and coatings brand in Sri Lanka. Today, Nippon Paint is Asia’s No 1 Paint and Sri Lanka’s No 1 Paint. Currently the company has over 750 employees.” he said.

The NIPSEA Group’s arsenal of solutions for the industry covers Architectural, Industrial, Automotive and Marine Coatings, as well as a range of products beyond the world of paint and coatings. NIPSEA Group have an unyielding drive to focus on customers, providing innovation that works best for all the stakeholders. Nippon Paints have been for over 140-years in the coatings industry serving a diverse clientele.

“The NIPSEA Vision is one of Building a Sustainable Future through Customer-Centric Growth,” said Chyang. “Our renewed ‘people-first’ focus drives us to achieve a sustainable business growth and build solutions inspired by the needs of our key stakeholders. Our commitment to innovation and sustainability therefore goes hand-in-hand, as we leverage our technical capabilities to make a difference in the lives of our customers and the communities we serve.’

“Nippon Paint is proud to bring in global technology to Sri Lanka and improve the paint industry with a feature-led outlook,” Abeysinghe explained. “We change the lifestyles of our customers. With the introduction of feature driven products, the company has drastically contributed to reducing the carbon footprint. We hope to maintain this stance in the future by introducing paints that will have no impact on the carbon footprint. Ultimately, it is the quality that matters. Nippon paints and coatings are manufactured with the latest Japanese technology to international standards. Our customers have begun to recognize and rely on this quality.”

The company is a member of the Responsible Care Council, Sri Lanka, which practices an ethical framework towards safe chemicals management and performance excellence. Nippon Paint Lanka is the first paint manufacturing company to be certified for Ecolabelling in Sri Lanka. “The products are a testament to the high quality, sustainable, eco-friendly and environmentally sound paints manufactured by Nippon Paint Lanka (Pvt) Ltd.,” Abeysinghe added.

NIPSEA as a group has also grown from Asia to Europe and the USA. “The NIPSEA Group is a global leader, providing innovative solutions in the paint and coatings industry,” said Chyang. “With our Headquarters in Singapore, with more than 134 NIPSEA companies spread throughout 22 geographical locations, the group is Asia Pacific’s No. 1 paint and coatings manufacturer in both production and sales revenue. After more than 50 years of growth, the NIPSEA Group has over 26,000 employees with 94 manufacturing facilities and operations, efficiently serving all aspects of the business, from production to customer satisfaction. With a focus on maximizing value to their customers, the company pushes boundaries to deliver high quality solutions that work better for all their partners, tradesmen, and homeowners,” the Chairman explained.

Nippon Paint Lanka have their factory in Matara while the Head Office is in Rajagiriya. The company offers island wide distribution for the convenience of their customers. “We are continuing to expand our distribution network to make it easier for our customers to access our products,” said Abeysinghe. “Innovation is at the heart of Nippon Paint Lanka. We offer Decorative Paint, Water Proofing, Auto Refinishes, Wood Coating and a range of Tools and Accessories. Through the Australian Selley’s Brand, the company offers the premium experience in the market.”

Despite the challenging economic environment, Nippon Paint Lanka has been in the forefront of sponsoring sports in Sri Lanka.

Abeysinghe concluded saying, “For us at Nippon Paint Lanka, the past decade has been one of overcoming challenges successfully. We are determined to do even better in the next decade.”