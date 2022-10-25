Miss Sri Lanka contestants not involved in brawl

By Easwaran Rutnam

None of the Miss Sri Lanka contestants were involved in the brawl after the Miss Sri Lanka New York pageant after-party, the Miss Sri Lanka New York organizing committee said.

Issuing a statement in New York, the organizing committee said that after the conclusion of the main event some guests had been involved in a clash outside of the event venue.

The committee said that the incident was completely unrelated to the pageant.

“To be clear, contrary to social media misinterpretations, none of the contestants were involved in any fighting at any time. None of the girls fought with each other for the crown. They respected the judgment, cheered for the winner, and enjoyed the rest of the evening, the organizing committee said.

The committee said that they are proud of the contestants for their dedication to the competition and their support for each other throughout the entire process where they grew both individually and as a whole.

“Our contestants have always been committed to unity and advocacy for our community. They are all outstanding young women with impressive talents and unparalleled benevolence. The unfortunate actions of some pageant guests should not overshadow the extensive bonds our contestants have built with each other. Nor should they overshadow the success that these contestants have so diligently accomplished,” the statement said.

Angelia Gunasekara was crowned the first ever Miss Sri Lanka New York at the pageant held at The Vanderbilt in South Beach last week.

Following the event an after-party was held for which tickets had been sold to the public.

A brawl had taken place during the after-party involving a few US based Sri Lankans and Americans.

Video footage of the brawl went viral on social media and drew strong reactions from the public both in Sri Lanka and in New York.

Several people, including a number of influential individuals, took to social media and expressed outrage at the behaviour of those involved in the brawl.