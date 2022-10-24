Union Assurance Rewards Customers with ‘Lifestyle Bonus 2022’

Union Assurance, Sri Lanka’s trailblazing Life Insurer, has incentivised customers with lifestyle rewards for the third consecutive year with ‘Lifestyle Bonus 2022.’

Fifty winners were selected from eligible customers who purchased a Life Insurance policy between 1st January and 31st March, 2022, in a raffle draw held in June 2022. The first-place winner, W. I. D. Vass from Chilaw was rewarded with an iPhone 13 Pro Max – 512GB, the second-place winner, S. P. Weerasinghe from Avissawella was rewarded with an iPad Air 2021 – 64GB (cellular & wi-fi), an Apple Pencil 2nd Gen and a Magic Keyboard, and the third-place winner P. Pushpalatha from Jaffna was rewarded with a 55-inch Samsung Smart TV.

The other rewards included HP Laptops, vouchers from a Cinnamon Hotel, 43-inch Smart TVs, Samsung A-series Smartphones, and UV Sterilizers with wireless charging. These were delivered to the nearest Union Assurance branch for their ease and convenience.

The Chief Executive Officer, Jude Gomes, stated, “At Union Assurance, our priority is to consistently create the best value for our customers, and we are proud to complete this year’s edition of Lifestyle Bonus successfully. The programme has been running for three consecutive years, providing lifestyle rewards that both our customers and their families can enjoy. Driven by our purpose to empower Sri Lankans to achieve their dreams, Lifestyle Bonus seeks to encourage customers to be financially protected, allowing them to have peace of mind to live life on their terms.”

The Chief Marketing Officer, Mahen Gunarathna, stated, “We are delighted to take this opportunity to reward customers with Lifestyle Bonus 2022. The Company is dedicated to providing a stellar experience to our customers, and Lifestyle Bonus is one of the many facets of this resolve. Similar to this rewards programme, we will continue to take innovative approaches to provide superior service to customers and enhance their experience with the Company.”

Union Assurance aspires to incentivise its customers through Lifestyle Bonus with a range of exciting lifestyle rewards while protecting them and their families from unforeseen adverse circumstances in life.

Union Assurance is registered with the Inland Revenue Department under WP/GT/5609, meeting all compliance requirements stipulated by the Government for hosting Lifestyle Bonus. Accordingly, the raffle draw was administered by the Company’s senior management and independent external officials to ensure complete transparency and fairness of the process.

Union Assurance is a part of the John Keells Group, one of Sri Lanka’s largest listed conglomerates. It is among the most awarded Insurance companies in Sri Lanka, completing over three decades of success with a Market Capitalization of Rs. 15.7 Bn, and a Life Fund of Rs. 51.5 Bn as of June 2022. Set to empower the Sri Lankan Dream, Union Assurance offers Life Insurance solutions that cover education, health, investment, protection, and retirement needs of Sri Lankans. With an island wide branch network and an over 3,000-strong workforce, Union Assurance continues to invest in people, products, and processes with a customer-centric focus to be responsive to emerging changes in the Life Insurance industry.