Sri Lankans will need to pay USD 200 to enter a casino following the new tax revision, State Minister of Finance, Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said.

The annual tax on casinos, and betting centres has been increased with effect from 01st August, 2022.

Siyambalapitiya said that the annual tax on casinos has been increased from Rs.200 million to Rs. 500 million with effect from 01st August, 2022.

He said one of the reasons the tax has been increased was to further discourage locals from going to casinos.

The State Minister said that with the tax increase a Sri Lankan will be required to pay USD 200 (approximately Rs. 73,000) to enter a casino.

He also said that the annual tax on live betting centers has been increased from Rs. 600, 000 to Rs. 1 million. (Colombo Gazette)