Sexually transmitted diseases found in Sri Lankan school children

Sexually transmitted diseases have been found in a number of Sri Lankan school children and university students, the National STD/AIDS Control Programme said.

Dr. Rasanjali Hettiarachchi, Director of the National STD/AIDS Control Programme said that the number of youth infected with HIV/AIDS in Sri Lanka has seen an increase.

She said that there has been a rise in infections among youth aged between 18-30.

Hettiarachchi said that when compared to 2021 there has been a sharp rise in the number of people infected this year.

Among the reasons attributed to the increase is a rise in the number of youth seeking spa treatment.

The STD/AIDS Control Programme found that school children and university students were among those infected with sexually transmitted diseases.

Hettiarachchi said that young males were the most infected with sexually transmitted diseases but a number of young women have also been found to be infected. (Colombo Gazette)