On Deepavali Sri Lankans urged to unite to rebuild the country

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his Deepavali greetings today, called on all Sri Lankans to put aside differences and unite to rebuild the country.

He urged Sri Lankans to come together to collectively dispel the darkness that is currently shrouding the country with unprecedented challenges.

Full message:

It is indeed a pleasure to extend my warm felicitation for Deepavali, being a colorful religious festival of lights celebrated with much reverence by Hindu devotees.

For Deepavali, Hindus illuminate their temples and homes, be it mansions or huts, with light bulbs and lamps symbolizing the expelling of the darkness of ignorance and creating the radiance of knowledge.

Only light can dispel darkness. Therefore, in the spirit of Deepavali let us all cast aside all differences and come together to collectively dispel the darkness that is currently shrouding our Motherland, with unprecedented challenges.

Peace, brotherhood and unity are of significance in the celebration of Deepavali and I request all Sri Lankans irrespective of race, religion or political affiliation to unite around the light of Deepavali to rebuild the country.

I am hopeful that this Deepavali celebration will be the beginning of a better future that will fulfill everyone’s wishes and make Sri Lanka a prosperous nation. I wish all Hindu Devotees a very Happy Deepavali festival. (Colombo Gazette)