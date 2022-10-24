Netherlands Embassy and IWMI to organize joint climate change dialogue

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) are hosting a high-level dialogue with a focus on strengthening the resilience of those sectors most affected by vulnerabilities to climate change on the 27th of October.

This event will serve as a platform to discuss Sri Lanka’s engagement on global discussions related to water, climate change and accessing international climate finance and targets stakeholders from government, private sector, banks, academia and civil society.

Sri Lanka is prone to frequent climate hazards such as droughts, floods and cyclones which in turn impact water availability, agriculture, food security and supply chains. The Netherlands aims to support countries worldwide on adaptation and mitigation approaches to achieve the Paris agreement goals and progress on sustainable development goal (SDG) priorities. The Netherlands is also sponsoring this event to strengthen Sri Lanka’s vital contribution at the upcoming COP 27 later this year and the 2023 UN Water Conference.

In recognizing the detrimental effect of climate change on both rural producers as well as urban consumers, the Joint Climate Change Dialogue will explore risks and vulnerabilities concerning agriculture, food security, and infrastructure. It will also identify innovations, particularly in green financing and capacity strengthening to address these risks and vulnerabilities and identify options for different sectors and actors to access international green finance and other financial facilities.