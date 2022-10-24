Litro settles debts to Treasury

Litro Gas has settled another debt of Rs. 7.5 billion to the Treasury, Litro Gas Chairman Muditha Peiris said today.

Peiris said that Litro had paid a debt of Rs.6.5 billion in September and 7.5 billion last Friday.

He said that a further 13 billion is expected to be paid in December.

Muditha Peiris also said that the price of domestic gas is likely to be reduced further.

He said that the price is likely to be reduced during the first week of November.

Peiris said that the price reduction will be in line with the global gas prices. (Colombo Gazette)