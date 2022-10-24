Fuel quota for three-wheelers doubled

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has given instructions to increase the weekly fuel quota of 05 litres issued for professional passenger transport three-wheelers to 10 litres, the President’s Media Division said.

As the first phase, the registration of professional three-wheelers in the Western Province is scheduled to commence on November 1st.

This was revealed during a discussion held today (24) between the President’s Senior Adviser on National Security and Chief of Staff to the President Sagala Ratnayake and the professional three-wheeler associations.

Accordingly, from November 6th, 10 litres of fuel per week will be issued to all three-wheeler passenger vehicles in the Western Province.

The registration of passenger transport three-wheelers will commence from November 6th to 13th, after which it is planned to issue the fuel quota to three-wheelers in other provinces of the island.

Currently, there are 1.08 million three-wheelers in Sri Lanka, out of 400,000 are passenger transport three-wheelers, according to the three-wheeler associations.

Around 300,000 three-wheelers have been registered with the Sri Lanka Police, and if it is not possible to register the three-wheelers in the entire island by November 13, it was also decided to release the fuel quota for the three-wheelers registered with the police as an initial step.

Provincial Governors and Provincial Road Transport Authority officials are also to be notified regarding this decision immediately.

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera, Minister of State for Transport Lasantha Alagiyawanna, President Trade Union Director General Saman Ratnapriya and a group of officials participated in this discussion. (Colombo Gazette)