Sri Lanka’s all-time favorite Crepe Runner resilient and opens outlet in the Maldives

With a strong desire to take Sri Lanka’s best crepes international amidst the numerous challenges back at home, Crepe Runner, recently declared open its newest branch in Malé, Maldives. Crepe Runner continues to win the hearts of many food lovers with their mouthwatering crepes renowned for their distinctive taste, range and quality.

Crepe Runner is not just being resilient, through the recent unprecedented events, but also exhibiting tremendous growth. What began as a food truck concept has evolved to over six outlets in just three years, with ambitious plans to open up more across the country as well as overseas.

Abdus Salaam, the founder reflecting on the journey so far fondly said, ‘our passion has gotten stronger and our dreams bigger,’ recalling that it all began with a bite of a French crepe during one of their escapades. And that now they’re on a mission to serve as many smiles and create as many memories as possible while keeping it easy on one’s wallet.

Crepe Runner is known for their exciting toppings, both sweet and savory, using only the finest, fresh ingredients. They also have their own delicious in-house chocolate spread in addition to the imported variety. The outlets also offer other accompaniments, such as loaded chips topped off with either spicy meat or melted cheese, and a range of house beverages to include milkshakes, mojitos, and hot chocolate. Crepe Runner also serves a range of homegrown Sri Lankan coffee, supporting local businesses and coffee growing communities and their livelihoods.

Salaam continues to strengthen the brand beyond its horizons, and tirelessly works together with his colleagues to turn Crepe Runner into one of those global names. Salaam was also recently recognized as one of the region’s top marketers, bagging Asia’s Top Outstanding Youth Marketeer of the Year 2022 by the Asia Marketing Federation (AMF), and being behind the consecutive wins at the SLIM Brand Excellence Awards.

Weathering every storm heading its way, Crepe Runner is only growing stronger and resilient, eyeing for a rapid expansion globally and taking Sri Lanka’s most loved crepes to the world. Follow them on Instagram @creperunner to stay updated on their very latest.