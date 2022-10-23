President questions silence of students from top schools on ragging

President Ranil Wickremesinghe questioned the silence of students of leading schools, including Royal College Colombo, when ragging taking place in universities.

The President’s Media Division said that the President had raised the issue of ragging at a meeting with students of Royal College, Colombo.

During the meeting the President said that it seemed that students who attend universities from schools such as Royal College, Thurstan College, Ananda College and D. S. Senanayake College, turn a blind eye when ragging incidents happen.

He said that a large number of students from these schools are within these universities.

The President said that students of those universities have a responsibility to bring ragging in universities to an end.

President Wickremesinghe also said that the delay in the Sri Lankan university system at the commencement of courses would be avoided, enabling students to complete their studies within the stipulated duration.

Head Prefect of Royal College Colombo Kaveesha Rathnayake and the prefects of the college participated in the meeting.

The matters concerning Royal College as well as matters regarding the country’s education sector were discussed at the meeting.

The President also mentioned that the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Colombo would be set up as a separate campus, while the National School of Business Management (NSBM) and the Sri Lanka Institute of Information Technology (SLIIT) would be upgraded as national universities. (Colombo Gazette)