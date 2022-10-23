Necklace thief shot dead by cops in Katunayake

A necklace thief was shot dead by the Police in Katunayake today.

The Police said that two men on a motorcycle had stolen a necklace in Negombo and fled.

The Police had given chase to the robbers and at one point the robbers had opened fire towards the Police.

According to the Police, the policemen who gave chase to the robbers retaliated.

One man was shot dead by the Police during the confrontation while another sustained injuries and was admitted to hospital.

The deceased was identified as a 22-year-old youth.

Investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)