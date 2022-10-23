China to enhance ties with SLPP

China says it looks forward to enhancing ties with the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) led by former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka thanked former President Mahinda Rajapaksa after he congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on his re-election as the General Secretary of the Chinese Community Party (CPC).

“Thank you Your Excellency. We look forward to further enhancing the friendship and exchanges between the CPC and Podujana Party,” the Chinese Embassy tweeted.

Rajapaksa said that the re-election of Xi Jinping has confirmed the strength and courage his leadership holds for the people of China.

“My heartiest congratulations to H.E. Xi Jinping on his re-election as the CPC General Secretary. China has achieved great feats under his leadership & his re-election has confirmed the strenght & courage his leadership holds for the people of China,” Rajapaksa tweeted.

Xi Jinping secured a historic third term as China’s leader on Sunday and promoted some of his closest Communist Party allies, cementing his position as the nation’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

The Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party elected Xi as its General Secretary for another five-year term, Xinhua reported, tilting the country decisively back towards one-man rule after decades of power-sharing among its elite. (Colombo Gazette)