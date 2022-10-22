Weerasekera’s vote during 3rd reading of 22-A recorded as against

The vote of MP Sarath Weerasekera during the third reading of Bill on the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution has been recorded as against, Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake said today.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena had announced yesterday that no one voted against the Bill during the third reading.

However, issuing a press release today Dasanayake said that Weerasekera had voted against the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution Bill passed yesterday (21) by a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

During the division held at the end of the second reading of the bill, 179 votes were in favor and 1 vote was against. Member of Parliament Dr. Sarath Weerasekera voted against it.

Subsequently, in the division held for the third reading of the bill, 174 votes were in favor.

The Secretary General said that during the third reading division MP (Dr.) Sarath Weerasekera had voted against the bill. (Colombo Gazette)