Udaya says stop blaming others and start growing plants

Parliamentarian Udaya Gammanpila says the people must stop the blame game and instead start growing plants in their gardens.

Taking to twitter, Gammanpila said that finding solutions to the crisis is the most important task.

“Instead of accusing each other for the causes of the crisis, finding solutions is the most important task. If we can grow vegetables, sprouts, and fruits as much as possible in our gardens, it is a relief for you and the country in the midst of this economic crisis,” he tweeted.

The independent MP also posted images of vegetables seemingly grown in his garden. (Colombo Gazette)