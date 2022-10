A power cut will not be enforced on Monday owing to the Deepavali festival.

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) said that the scheduled power cuts on Monday the 24th will not be carried out considering the celebration of the Deepavali festival.

The PUCSL had earlier approved power cuts of 1 hours and 20 minutes on 22nd and 23rd and 2 hours and 20 minutes on 24th October. (Colombo Gazette)