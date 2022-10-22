Delightful Diwali dinner buffet at The Kingsbury, Colombo

1 of 6

This Diwali, indulge in a myriad of ingredients and a complexity of flavours at the Harbour Court’s Diwali dinner buffet. Specially curated for the festival of lights, symbolizing the spiritual victory of light over darkness. The Kingsbury, Colombo will be hosting a truly amazing feast of dishes on Monday, the 24th of October 2022.

Renowned and experienced Chefs hailing from various regions in India, have created enriching varieties of cuisine to honor this auspicious occasion. Chef Labh Singh specializing in North Indian cuisine boasts over 14 years in the industry having worked at the Intercontinental Jaipur, Radisson Kerala and popular hotels across the cities of Ajmer and Goa.

Chef Murugesan’s forte lies in South Indian cuisine as he brings with him over 15 years of experience having worked at Shangri-La Hotel Chennai, Hilton Goa and will be featuring an amalgam of regional food and desserts from various regions.

Dishes will also include Malai Tikka, Tandoori Prawns, Mutton Rogan Gosht, as well as authentic dishes such as Chicken Khorma, Lucknow Bakra Biriyani and Dhal Makhani. Conveying their nostalgia and childhood in this buffet, the Harbour Court will also offer a range of live cooking stations and vegetarian options.

The Diwali dinner buffet takes place on Monday, the 24th of October 2022 from 6.30 pm onwards and is priced at Rs. 5,900/= nett per person. For reservations, call 0112 421 221.