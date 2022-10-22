Army Captain killed, 3 others injured in Muthuwella accident

An Army Captain was killed and 3 others sustained injuries following an accident in Muthuwella.

The Defender jeep in which the Army Captain was travelling had lost control and crashed into a tree in Muthuwella.

The vehicle was travelling from Trincomalee to Maduru Oya when the accident took place today.

The Army Captain, identified as Captain Devinda Woodward of the Special Forces, was killed in the accident.

Three others who were in the vehicle sustained injuries and were admitted to hospital for treatment. (Colombo Gazette)