Wijeyadasa alleges journalists can be influenced with a bottle

Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe alleged that some journalists can be easily influenced if they are given liquor bottles.

Speaking in Parliament today, the Minister accused the media of destroying the image of Parliamentarians.

He said that some journalists read the newspaper headlines on television and use those programs to attack MPs.

The Minister said that journalists are no saints and alleged that if they are given a bottle or two they will publish any news that they are told to.

“However, we don’t place all journalists in the same category,” he said.

Rajapaksa alleged that some media institutions want to decide who the President of the country is. (Colombo Gazette)