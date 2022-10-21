Tourist zones to be established in Sri Lanka

Tourist zones are to be established and gazetted in Sri Lanka, Tourism Minister Harin Fernando said.

Minister Fernando said that one of the main issues that are affecting the tourism industry is the lack of tourist zones.

He said that after Bentota in 1980, there have not been any tourist zones declared in Sri Lanka.

The Minister said that in tourist areas such as Arugam Bay, tourists find they have nothing to do after 10 pm as everything is forced to close.

Hence, he noted that it is vital to establish specific tourist zones as fast as possible. He said that once the tourist zones are established, this will allow them to have greater capacity building.

The Minister proposed establishing tourist zones in Haputale, Mirissa, Ella etc.

The Tourism Minister expressed these views at a meeting with President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The President instructed the officials to work through a planned program to achieve the expected tourism goals of 2023 by promoting the tourism industry.

Fernando pointed out that 850,000 tourists are expected in Sri Lanka by 2023. The President pointed out that the number of tourists visiting the country can be gradually increased by improving the facilities offered to them.

Those involved in the tourism industry suggested that tour operators and prominent journalists should be brought to Sri Lanka for them to experience first-hand that the country is safe for tourists to visit. They said that negative news being spread globally about Sri Lanka is the main reason that deters tourists from visiting this country.

Tourism officials pointed out that the tourism industry has been adversely affected due to the high landing charges charged by foreign aircraft. In response, the President requested Sagala Ratnayake, Senior Adviser to the President on National Security and Chief of the Presidential Staff, to look into the matter and take steps to solve it.

Meanwhile, a mobile app covering the entire trip of every tourist is scheduled to be launched by January by the Tourism Ministry, Minister Harin Fernando said.

The focus was also placed on providing facilities for the Indian cinema to carry out their filming at Sri Lankan locations.

Tourism Minister Harin Fernando, Presidential Senior Adviser on National Security and President’s Chief of Staff Sagala Ratnayake, Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake, Presidential Senior Economic Adviser Dr R.H.S. Samaratunga Secretary to the Ministry of Tourism and Lands Chulananda Perera, Sri Lanka’s Brand Ambassador Sanath Jayasuriya and heads of institutions connected to the Tourism Ministry we present on this occasion.