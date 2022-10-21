Speaker endorses certificate on Petroleum Products

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana endorsed the certificate on the Petroleum Products (Special Provisions) (Amendment) Bill passed in Parliament on the 18th to amend the Petroleum Products (Special Provisions) Act No. 33 of 2002.

The purpose of the amendment is to make provisions for the granting of licenses to new licensees and the selection of parties for the importation and distribution of petroleum products.

Accordingly, the amended Act shall come into force from today (21) as the Petroleum Products (Special Provisions) (Amendment) Act No. 27 of 2022. (Colombo Gazette)