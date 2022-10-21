Softlogic Finance to Raise over Rs. 850mn in Rights Issue

Softlogic Finance PLC, a subsidiary of Softlogic Capital PLC, has revealed plans to go for a Rights Issue to raise over Rs. 850mn to infuse fresh capital for adherence with capital adequacy requirements as well as supporting its digitalization drive and business expansion of the Company. The rights issue will be implemented in the proportion of One Hundred (100) new Ordinary Shares for every Four Hundred and Twenty Three (423) existing Ordinary Shares held by the shareholders of the Company for a cash consideration of Rs. 7.31 per new share.

The Company proposes to increase the Issued Share Capital by way of a rights issue of One Hundred and Sixteen Million Four Hundred and Eighty Three Thousand Nine Hundred and One (116,483,901) ordinary shares at Rs. 7.31/- per share for a total consideration of Rupees Eight Hundred and Fifty One Million Four Hundred and Ninety Seven Thousand Three Hundred and Sixteen (Rs. 851,497,316/-).

Commenting on the Rights Issue Ms Ivon Brohier, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Softlogic Finance PLC stated, “As we navigate through this unprecedented situation in the country following two years of the pandemic and the worst financial crisis the country has ever seen, Softlogic Finance continues determined on expanding business and enabling a digital transformation where unparalleled customer convenience will be placed at the forefront of each process. The Softlogic Group has probably the largest consumer network in the country and represents a huge opportunity for our Company to be part of a large and valuable ecosystem. This capital infusion will provide the vital impetus to realize our key objectives.”

The infusion will improve Tier 1 Capital, whilst ensuring compliance with the Capital Adequacy Requirements as stipulated by regulations. The One Hundred and Sixteen Million Four Hundred and Eighty Three Thousand Nine Hunded and One (116,483,901) new Ordinary Shares, will be listed on the Diri Savi Board of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE).

Softlogic Holdings PLC is known to be one of Sri Lanka’s most dynamic and progressive conglomerates, with industry leadership in key business verticals, being present across; ICT, Healthcare, Retail, Financial Services, Automobiles and Leisure. Softlogic Finance PLC is a registered finance company under the Finance Business Act No. 42 of 2011 as well as a Specialised Leasing Company licensed by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka under the Finance Leasing Act No. 56 of 2000.