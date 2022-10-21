New Zealand and Sri Lanka discuss economy and climate issues

New Zealand and Sri Lanka had talks on the economy and climate related issues.

The High Commissioner of New Zealand to Sri Lanka Michael Appleton met the Deputy Leader of the United National Party (UNP) and Presidential Advisor on Climate Change, Ruwan Wijeywardena.

Appleton tweeted saying they discussed economic and political reform efforts, and Sri Lanka’s approach to climate change issues.

“We discussed economic & political reform efforts, as Sri Lanka seeks to tackle its crisis, and Sri Lanka’s approach to climate change issues – including in an international context,” the High Commissioner said. (Colombo Gazette)