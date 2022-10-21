Far-right leader poised to govern Italy

Ahead of Friday’s 11-minute meeting, she said they were “ready to give Italy a government that confronts with awareness and competence the urgency and challenges of our time”.

Less than a month after Italians voted for a new Senate and Chamber of Deputies, she is set to replace Mario Draghi, who was due to return from an EU summit on Friday.

Alongside Ms Meloni at the presidential palace were Matteo Salvini of the far-right League (Above R) and Mr Berlusconi (L) – the 86-year-old head of centre-right Forza Italia – who for days has been at the centre of a row surrounding two leaked recordings underlining his pro-Putin views.