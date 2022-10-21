Creditors assure their fullest support to Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s creditors have assured their fullest support to the country, State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe said today.

Speaking in Parliament today Semasinghe said that Sri Lanka’s creditors will support Sri Lanka to overcome the difficult situation by helping to restore stability in the economy.

Semasinghe said that he had productive meetings on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank Group Annual Meetings from October 10-16 in Washington DC.

He said that during meetings held with the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and others, Sri Lanka was assured their fullest support to obtain the required assistance from the IMF and the World Bank Group.

The State Minister also said that discussions were held with the Managing Director as well as Deputy Managing Directors of the IMF, officials of the World Bank Group, including the Managing Director, Operations of the World Bank, the Vice President of South Asian Region of World Bank (WB), the Regional Vice President of International Finance Corporation (IFC), the International Development Association (IDA) Team of the World Bank, etc.

A major emphasis of this year’s Annual Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group was placed on the impact of successive crises which have created unprecedented challenges for developing countries.

The Managing Director of the IMF elaborated during the Plenary Session of the Annual Meetings on the grim challenges ahead of the IMF’s 190 member countries. Her message was that the world is entering a new danger zone, one that is more prone to shocks that can quickly knock countries off course, hence, countries need to be more proactive to build resilience, so that right choices can be made to avoid the worst outcomes. (Colombo Gazette)