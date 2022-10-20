Sumanthiran says people don’t want “tinkering” of Constitution

Tamil National Alliance (TNA) Parliamentarian M.A Sumanthiran told Parliament today that the people are not calling for a “tinkering” of the Constitution but a complete change.

Sumanthiran said that the people are calling for a system change and not tinkering of the Constitution.

He said that tinkering of the Constitution took place since the 17th Amendment to the Constitution.

Sumanthiran noted that the Bill on the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution is a “fraud” and does not reduce the powers of the Executive President.

The MP accused the Government of lying to the people on the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution.

“You are pretending to the country that you are making some reform when in fact you are not making any reform,” he said.

He warned that when the people find that they have been fooled they will take to the streets. (Colombo Gazette)