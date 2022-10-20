SJB and SLFP decide to vote in support of 22nd Amendment

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) have decided to vote in support of the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa told Parliament today that the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution has some positive changes when compared to the 20th Amendment.

Premadasa said that their main intention is to ensure the 20th Amendment is replaced.

He said that while the SJB is prepared to support the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, if there are unacceptable changes in the committee stages then the SJB will oppose it.

SLFP Leader Maithripala Sirisena said that the SLFP will vote in support of the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution on the basis that it is good for the people.

However, Sirisena asserted that the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution will not solve the current issues of the public. (Colombo Gazette)