Navy detains Indian fishing boat poaching in Sri Lanka waters

The Sri Lanka Navy detained an Indian fishing boat poaching in Sri Lanka waters and arrested three Indians.

The Sri Lanka Navy said that the trawler was seized off the Kovilan Lighthouse in Kareinagar.

According to the Sri Lanka Navy a special operation was conducted to chase away Indians poaching in Sri Lanka’s waters last night (Wednesday).

During the operation the Navy detained an Indian trawler which remained in Sri Lankan waters.

The trawler was brought to the Kankesanthurai Harbour and handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for onward legal proceedings.

The Navy said that it continues to remain vigilant and is conducting its operations, taking into account the consequences faced by Sri Lanka by illegal fishing practices by foreign fishermen in Sri Lanka’s waters. (Colombo Gazette)