Mireka Tower inaugurated as Colombo’s most distinctive office space

Strategically located in the heart of the capital, lauded as Colombo’s most distinctive office space of the future, the Mireka Tower at Havelock City was ceremoniously opened by His Excellency Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka.

Comprising 50 storeys with 600,000 sq.ft. Grade A premium Office Space, the Mireka Tower offers an expansive, column-free setting with cityscape views, already feted as another iconic commercial complex transforming the skyline of Colombo.

Built to international standards, the Mireka Tower is the dominant focal point of the premier Havelock City, an 18-acre mixed-use development project. The mega scale ‘City within a City’ concept was the brainchild of visionary entrepreneur and property tycoon the late S. P. Tao, Founder of the Singapore based Shing Kwan Group, and former Chairman of Overseas Realty (Ceylon) PLC. Through the Havelock City mixed development project, he sought to inject a unique, cosmopolitan urbanization of the city, emblemizing change in Sri Lanka’s capital.

In 2016, during Tao’s last visit to the country, which also coincided with his centenary celebrations, he participated in the inauguration and ground-breaking ceremony of the Mireka Tower. Subsequently, the topping out of the 50-storey Tower took place in 2020.

Adding a remarkable architectural presence to the city, the Mireka Tower visually anchoring Havelock City is now officially ready to welcome discerning clients.

“Today, we are proud to officially open Mireka Tower, delivering a combination of flexible physical spaces, and service-driven amenities guided by the highest standards of workplace design. The opening of the Tower embodies Overseas Realty’s years of dedication in reimagining office workspaces bringing together a plethora of learnings and experiences to provide the best of design, best of built quality, best of facilities and services. During pre-leasing we generated high interest, and I am extremely confident, our portfolio of clients will comprise dynamic companies seeking inspiring and modern workspaces,” said Pravir Samarasinghe, Group Director/CEO Overseas Realty (Ceylon) PLC.

Setting a new benchmark to the future of office buildings, Mireka Tower is equipped with modern luxuries and amenities integral to smooth business operations. The Tower’s open floor layout offers flexibility in spatial management, enabling easy division of space for efficient designs.

Intersecting quality, functionality and sustainability, Mireka as a LEED GOLD certified building provides smart infrastructure including computerised carpark, elevator and building management systems. In addition, the Tower is equipped with a 100 percent standby power supply, and end-to-end fibre optic enabled high-speed voice, data and telecommunication facilities to address the needs of corporate offices.

The exclusive corporate address also houses facilities such as a gymnasium, training and meeting rooms. Two levels of basement parking are available, designed to accommodate 800 vehicles that cements the convenience afforded to tenants.

The adjoining Havelock City Shopping Mall, reflecting the best of urban corporate lifestyle provides tenants easy access to medical, banking, and telecommunication services, as well as a variety of retail and food and beverage options.

Validating the building’s high-end specifications, Mireka Tower is set to welcome its latest prestigious tenant, HSBC Electronic Data Processing Lanka (Pvt) Ltd (HSBC EDPL) shortly. HSBC EDPL will occupy eight floors within the coveted office space.

Mireka Tower is developed by Havelock City (Pvt) Ltd, a fully owned subsidiary of Overseas Realty (Ceylon) PLC, the owner, manager, and developer of the iconic World Trade Center Colombo. The completion of the Tower demonstrates Overseas Realty’s extensive knowledge and expertise as it continues to dominate the local office market.