Asia Pacific Institute of Digital Marketing (APIDM) partners with Dialog Enterprise to offer a Data Science Foundation Program

Dialog Enterprise, the corporate ICT solutions arm of Dialog Axiata PLC, recently announced that it has established a collaboration with Asia Pacific Institute of Digital Marketing (APIDM) to offer Data Science-related training programs are currently conducted by its own Dialog Data Science Academy.

Offering a collaborative 7-week Data Science Foundation Program which is conducted during weekends, the course of study aims to give non-technical managers or business managers a fundamental understanding of analytics. This positions the program as an ideal learning experience for those who are working in data science or analytics related projects but lacks the fundamentals necessary for successful execution. It will also be greatly useful for those who use analytics in their daily operations.

With the Data Science Foundation Program being the first program offered under this partnership, it is expected that the course option pool will be expanded to cover more programs in the coming months.

“In today’s context, pursuing an education in Data Science has proven to be a fruitful move as the job market for such professionals shows immense potential. After successfully conducting several training programs for C level corporate managers, Dialog Enterprise’s Data Science Academy is hopeful that the collaboration with APIDM will result in more visibility for the program outside of Sri Lanka,” said Navin Pieris – Group Chief Officer, Dialog Enterprise, Dialog Axiata PLC.

“Data science is rated as one of the most demanded skills for the next ten years. As the competency builder for the digital economy in the region, APIDM recognized a skills gap for data science in the market and found Dialog Enterprise as the perfect partner to collaborate in developing an upskilling program,” said Amitha Amarasinghe, Co-founder / Chief Executive Officer – APIDM.

Established with the primary objective of assisting in building data science and analytical skills of organizations with in-depth and interactive training programs, Dialog Enterprise’s Data Science Academy helps organizations benefit by establishing data-driven decision making, business planning and operational management.

Some of the other programs offered by the Academy includes management awareness programs on data science and the applications of data science, advanced technical training for data science professionals, basic training and certification related to data engineering, data visualization, data modelling. for students / individuals interested in data science.

Asia Pacific Institute of Digital Marketing is a training and skills development institute in the fields of Digital Marketing, eCommerce, Social Media Marketing and Business Analytics. As a result of this collaboration, both parties are hopeful that the gap between business know-how and technical know-how will be bridged, not only in Sri Lanka but across the world as well.

Individuals who are interested in enrolling for the Dialog Enterprise Data Science Foundation Program are encouraged to visit https://apidm.lk/data-science-foundation-program/ and https://business.dialog.lk/products-services/data-insights/data-science-academy/ for more information.