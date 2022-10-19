Top US official says Ranil is the right person for the job

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu said that President Ranil Wickremesinghe is the right person to get the country out of the present crisis, the President’s Media Division said.

Donald Lu, who is currently on an official visit to Sri Lanka met with President Ranil Wickremesinghe and assured support for Sri Lanka during this difficult period.

While appreciating the President’s efforts in rebuilding Sri Lanka’s economy he said that President Ranil Wickremesinghe is the right person to get the country out of the present crisis and assured him that he has a force backing him, the President’s Media Division said.

He also stated that the U.S. Government would continue to assist Sri Lanka with their negotiations with the IMF and the debt restructuring talks.

During the discussion President Wickremesinghe also expressed his appreciation to the US Government for their continuous support towards Sri Lanka.

The Assistant Secretary further stated that the US Government is expected to provide all possible support to Sri Lanka and its people in this difficult period and welcomed the President’s efforts in regard to reconciliation and strengthening of the Democratic institutions.

The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung and Political and Economic Advisor Susan Walke were also present at this discussion. (Colombo Gazette)