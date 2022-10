One person was shot dead and two others, including a child, sustained injuries in Yakkalamulla today.

The Police said that the gunmen had arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire in the Karuwalagala area in Yakkalamulla.

A 34-year-old man, and two others, including a 4-year-old child sustained injuries and were admitted to hospital.

The 34-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital.

Investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)